Rockies' Wes Parsons: Converting back to starting
Parsons will pitch as a starter this season after spending last season in a relief role, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
All of Parsons' 33 big-league appearances to date have come out of the bullpen. He hasn't had much success, struggling to a 5.67 ERA and an awful 29:32 K:BB. It's hard to see him making much of an impact in the Rockies' rotation this season, and harder still to see a pitcher with his shaky track record becoming a viable fantasy option at Coors Field.
