Rockies' Wes Parsons: Re-signs with Rockies
Parsons signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Saturday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Parsons got his biggest taste of major-league experience in 2019 as he logged 34.2 innings with the Braves and Rockies, but he stumbled to a 5.45 ERA with a 26:29 K:BB. The bulk of his work will likely come at the Triple-A level next season, where he's been more effective over the past two seasons with a 3.11 ERA and 130:46 K:BB. The report doesn't explicitly say so, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander in major-league camp for spring training as a non-roster invitee.
