Rockies' Will Lamb: Dealt to Colorado
Lamb was traded to the Rockies on Monday.
Lamb primarily acted as a reliever in the White Sox system this season, although he also made a few starts following his promotion to Triple-A. The southpaw found a lot of success in Double-A, although he struggled once he advanced up the organizational ladder, producing a 7.46 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP with Charlotte. His strikeout numbers are solid, however, so he could create some intrigue in the future if he can control his offerings better.
More News
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...