Lamb was traded to the Rockies on Monday.

Lamb primarily acted as a reliever in the White Sox system this season, although he also made a few starts following his promotion to Triple-A. The southpaw found a lot of success in Double-A, although he struggled once he advanced up the organizational ladder, producing a 7.46 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP with Charlotte. His strikeout numbers are solid, however, so he could create some intrigue in the future if he can control his offerings better.

