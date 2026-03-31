default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Castro went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Castro has occupied a key spot in the Colorado lineup, starting at second base while hitting third in all four of the team's games. He drove in a pair with a double in the sixth inning, his first RBI of the season and with the Rockies. Castro has one hit in each of his last three games.

More News