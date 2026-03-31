Rockies' Willi Castro: Drives in first runs of 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castro went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.
Castro has occupied a key spot in the Colorado lineup, starting at second base while hitting third in all four of the team's games. He drove in a pair with a double in the sixth inning, his first RBI of the season and with the Rockies. Castro has one hit in each of his last three games.
More News
-
Rockies' Willi Castro: Will be aggressive on basepaths•
-
Rockies' Willi Castro: Nets two-year deal from Rockies•
-
Cubs' Willi Castro: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Cubs' Willi Castro: Idle Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willi Castro: Filling spot in right•
-
Cubs' Willi Castro: Swipes base, collects RBI in loss•