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Rockies' Willi Castro: Drives in seven in blowout win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Castro went 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs, a walk, seven RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Athletics.

Castro made a huge impact out of the leadoff spot as the ball flew out of Las Vegas Ballpark. Castro's first homer was a two-run blast in the second inning, and he added a grand slam in the eighth. The seven RBI were a single-game career high for the utility man. He has gone 14-for-42 (.333) in June and is now batting .278 with a .752 OPS, five homers, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, 11 doubles and five stolen bases over 60 contests this season.

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