Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Castro (hand) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston.

Castro had to be removed from Wednesday's contest after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, though X-rays came back negative. It's possible Castro wouldn't have been in the lineup Thursday, anyway, as his playing time has trended downward over the past week. Consider him day-to-day for now. Edouard Julien will cover second base and bat leadoff for the Rockies.

More News