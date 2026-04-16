Castro (hand) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston.

Castro had to be removed from Wednesday's contest after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, though X-rays came back negative. It's possible Castro wouldn't have been in the lineup Thursday, anyway, as his playing time has trended downward over the past week. Consider him day-to-day for now. Edouard Julien will cover second base and bat leadoff for the Rockies.