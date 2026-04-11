Rockies' Willi Castro: Out of Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castro isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Castro will get a chance to recollect himself Saturday after going 1-for-9 with a run scored and six strikeouts over the first two games of the series. While he sits, Edouard Julien will pick up a start at second base.
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