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Rockies' Willi Castro: Out of Wednesday's lineup
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1 min read
Castro is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Mets.
Castro will get a breather after starting each of the past six games. The Rockies will go with Edouard Julien at second base against the Mets.
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