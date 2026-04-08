Rockies' Willi Castro: Receiving first day off of 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Castro will head to the bench for the first time in 2026 after making starts at all four infield spots through Colorado's first 11 games of the season. With Castro bowing out of the lineup for the series finale, Edouard Julien will enter the starting nine at the keystone.
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