Rockies' Willie Abreu: Cranks two dingers in Cal League debut

Abreu went 3-for-3 with two home runs and a stolen base in his California League debut against Modesto.

The 23-year-old right fielder is going to put up pretty crazy numbers this year in Lancaster, as most quality Rockies hitting prospects do. He's at least a couple years older than we'd like a High-A outfielder to be, but the plus raw power is very real. Abreu stole 40 bases on 49 attempts at Low-A last year, but he isn't a plus runner, he just had a permanent green light and got to run on inexperienced batteries.