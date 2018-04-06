Rockies' Willie Abreu: Cranks two dingers in Cal League debut
Abreu went 3-for-3 with two home runs and a stolen base in his California League debut against Modesto.
The 23-year-old right fielder is going to put up pretty crazy numbers this year in Lancaster, as most quality Rockies hitting prospects do. He's at least a couple years older than we'd like a High-A outfielder to be, but the plus raw power is very real. Abreu stole 40 bases on 49 attempts at Low-A last year, but he isn't a plus runner, he just had a permanent green light and got to run on inexperienced batteries.
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...