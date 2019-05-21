Rockies' Willie MacIver: First two-homer game

MacIver went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers for Low-A Asheville on Monday.

The 2018 ninth-round pick out of the University of Washington bagged his first career two-homer game in a 2-1 win for the Tourists. He's slashing .253/.327/.473 with seven homers and 26 RBI on the season.

