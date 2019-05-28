Rockies' Willie MacIver: Red-hot in Low-A

MacIver has slashed .375/.423/.917 with three homers over his last six games for Low-A Asheville.

MacIver remains blazing hot at the dish for the Tourists after a slow start to the season, as he's embarked on a torrid stretch that included the first multi-homer game of his professional career, a pair of doubles and a triple to pump his slash line on the season up to .264/.337/.489 through 174 at-bats. He's also showing impressive skills on the basepaths for a catcher, as he's swiped seven bags in eight attempts in 47 games.