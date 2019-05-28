Rockies' Willie MacIver: Red-hot in Low-A
MacIver has slashed .375/.423/.917 with three homers over his last six games for Low-A Asheville.
MacIver remains blazing hot at the dish for the Tourists after a slow start to the season, as he's embarked on a torrid stretch that included the first multi-homer game of his professional career, a pair of doubles and a triple to pump his slash line on the season up to .264/.337/.489 through 174 at-bats. He's also showing impressive skills on the basepaths for a catcher, as he's swiped seven bags in eight attempts in 47 games.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...