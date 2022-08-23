Bernard will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Elehuris Montero will exit the lineup to clear room for Bernard, who is making his fourth consecutive start and his third in a row against a right-handed pitcher. Due to the Rockies' logjam in the outfield, Bernard doesn't appear to have a direct path to a full-time gig at the moment, but manager Bud Black could continue to dish out rest days to regular players periodically to open up a quasi-everyday role for the speedy outfielder if he keeps making an impact on the bases and on defense. Through his first seven big-league games, the 31-year-old rookie is getting on base at a weak .259 clip, but he's 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts and has scored six runs.