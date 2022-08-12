Bernard will have his contract selected by the Rockies on Friday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bernard has spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues but will have the chance to make his major-league debut during the team's weekend series against the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old is hitting .325/.374/.588 across 377 plate appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque this season and has previously spent time in the Padres, Tigers, Giants and Cubs organizations. No corresponding move has been announced, though Yonathan Daza suffered a shoulder injury in Thursday's game against the Cardinals.