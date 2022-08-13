Bernard went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Bernard had 26 stolen bases in 87 games with Triple-A Albuquerque this year, and he got to show off his speed in his major-league debut. The 31-year-old, singled, stole second and scored on a Jose Iglesias sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Bernard spent 10 years in the minors before making his debut, but it's expected he'll fill a reserve role in the outfield while he's up with the Rockies as a replacement for Yonathan Daza (shoulder).
