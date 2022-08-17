Bernard went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Bernard was one of two Rockies to produce multiple hits in the contest. The outfielder also picked up his second steal in three games. He's gone 3-for-11 to begin his major-league career, adding one RBI and three strikeouts. Bernard's started three of four games since he was brought up from Triple-A Albuquerque, and it looks like he could see a short-side platoon role in center field during his time in the majors.