Rockies' Xzavion Curry: Lands MiLB deal with Colorado
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies signed Curry to a minor-league contract Sunday and assigned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Curry briefly worked out of the Miami bullpen early in the organization, but he was dropped from the 40-man roster April 14 before being released just under two months later. He then signed with Mexican League club Tigres de Quintana Roo on July 1 but was granted his release to pursue an opportunity with the Rockies. He'll likely serve as a swingman at Albuquerque and could earn a call-up to Colorado before season's end if the big club has a need for a spot starter or long man out of the bullpen.
