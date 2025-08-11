The Rockies signed Curry to a minor-league contract Sunday and assigned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Curry briefly worked out of the Miami bullpen early in the organization, but he was dropped from the 40-man roster April 14 before being released just under two months later. He then signed with Mexican League club Tigres de Quintana Roo on July 1 but was granted his release to pursue an opportunity with the Rockies. He'll likely serve as a swingman at Albuquerque and could earn a call-up to Colorado before season's end if the big club has a need for a spot starter or long man out of the bullpen.