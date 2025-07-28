Fernandez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Fernandez had started in both of the Rockies' previous two matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll take a seat against Guardians righty Slade Cecconi while Colorado reinserts Brenton Doyle in the lineup following a four-game hiatus. Though the Rockies have been opening up more opportunities for Fernandez of late, he hasn't yet fully seized control of an everyday role just yet. Since getting called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 1, the 22-year-old is slashing .213/.229/.255 with a 2.1 percent walk rate and 29.2 percent strikeout rate over 48 plate appearances.