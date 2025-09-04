Fernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Though he'll head to the bench while southpaw Robbie Ray takes the hill for the Giants, the left-handed-hitting Fernandez has gained traction in the everyday lineup versus right-handed pitching. He started in each of the last five matchups with righties, going 7-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and three runs during that stretch.