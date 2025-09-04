Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Exiting starting nine vs. lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Though he'll head to the bench while southpaw Robbie Ray takes the hill for the Giants, the left-handed-hitting Fernandez has gained traction in the everyday lineup versus right-handed pitching. He started in each of the last five matchups with righties, going 7-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and three runs during that stretch.
