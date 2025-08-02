Fernandez went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run during Friday's 17-16 win over the Pirates.

With the Rockies down by six in the bottom of the eighth, Fernandez jumpstarted the final wave of the Colorado comeback with a two-run home run off the bench, his first as a big-leaguer. Since being called up in early July, the 22-year-old has seen relatively irregular playing time and has been limited to a .224/.240/.327 slash line in 18 games and 49 at-bats.