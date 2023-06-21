Fernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two strikeouts in his debut for Double-A Hartford on Tuesday.

The Cuban slugger took full advantage of the advantageous hitting conditions at High-A Spokane, slashing .319/.354/.605 with 17 home runs in 58 games before getting promoted to Double-A. Hartford is a more neutral park, so this will be a big test for the 20-year-old as he will routinely be facing pitchers several years his senior. Fernandez's raw power is a clear strength, but he rarely sees a pitch he doesn't like, so it wouldn't be surprising if he goes through some growing pains as one of the youngest players at Double-A.