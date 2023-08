Fernandez has gone 5-for-12 with three doubles, two walks, three RBI and two runs in three games for Double-A Hartford since returning from the 7-day injured list Saturday after missing time with an unspecified injury.

The 20-year-old outfield prospect was sidelined for about 10 days with what was apparently a minor injury. Since getting a promotion from High-A Spokane on June 20, Fernandez is hitting .237/.309/.443 with five home runs across 110 plate appearances with Hartford.