Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
It's the first time in six games versus right-handed pitching since his recall that the left-handed-batting Fernandez is not in the lineup. Tyler Freeman is in right field and Mickey Moniak will be the designated hitter as the Rockies take on righty Brayan Bello and the Red Sox.
