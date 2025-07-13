Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: On base three times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Reds.
Fernandez's key hit was an RBI double in the seventh inning, his second extra-base hit across 24 plate appearances since he was promoted to the majors. Overall, he's started seven of Colorado's last 10 games while going 8-for-24 and hasn't looked overmatched by striking out only five times.
