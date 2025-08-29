Fernandez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday against the Astros.

Fernandez has gotten minimal playing time since late July, generally starting once every three games. He was in the lineup for the first time in four contests Thursday and took advantage by slugging a solo home run in the fifth inning -- the second of his career. Fernandez has only a .621 OPS across his first 87 plate appearances, though the sporadic playing time likely isn't helping him find his rhythm at the plate.