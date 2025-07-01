The Rockies recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Fernandez has been on the 40-man roster since November of 2023, but he will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game. The 22-year-old has slashed .284/.347/.502 with 13 home runs in 271 plate appearances with Albuquerque this season. The left-handed-hitting Fernandez is not in the lineup against Astros southpaw Colton Gordon on Tuesday, but he should see opportunities in the outfield versus right-handed pitching.