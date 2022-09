Fernandez is hitting .290/.347/.518 with 21 home runs, 109 RBI and five steals through 110 games for Single-A Fresno this season.

Sure, it's the low minors, but averaging nearly an RBI per game over the course of 110 contests is no joke -- especially for a 19-year-old. Besides his homers, Fernandez has socked 33 doubles, which should be plenty enough to make fantasy managers dream of what he might do once he gets to Coors Field one day.