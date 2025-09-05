Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Sitting again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Padres on Friday.
Even with the Padres sending right-hander Nick Pivetta to the mound, the lefty-hitting Fernandez will be on the bench for a second straight game while Tyler Freeman serves as the designated hitter. Fernandez has gone 7-for-17 (.412) with two home runs and four RBI over his last five games.
