Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Slated for call-up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez is expected to be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's game against the Astros, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Fernandez is slashing .284/.347/.502 with 13 home runs and 14 doubles in 271 plate appearances with Albuquerque, and he'll make his MLB debut if he gets into a game. A corresponding move has yet to be announced. Fernandez has played only right field and DH this season.
