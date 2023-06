Fernandez hit .385 with 10 home runs and 19 strikeouts over 28 games in May for High-A Spokane.

He is a very aggressive hitter (five percent walk rate this season), but Fernandez is a natural run producer. He drove in 109 runs in 112 games at Single-A last season and already has 46 RBI in 44 games this year. The 20-year-old Cuban right fielder has a plus arm, but he will need to stay on top of his conditioning to remain a viable option in the outfield in his mid-20s.