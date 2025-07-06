Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Tallies two hits
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez went 2-for-4 with a double Saturday against the White Sox.
Fernandez has started three of five games since being promoted July 1 and is settling into a large-side platoon. He recorded both his first extra-base hit and multi-hit game of his career Saturday. While it's a small sample, Fernandez has encouragingly struck out only twice in 10 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Promotion made official•
-
Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Slated for call-up•
-
Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Making more contact•
-
Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Added to 40-man•