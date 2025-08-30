default-cbs-image
Fernandez went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against the Cubs.

Fernandez got a rare opportunity to start in consecutive games, both of which have come at designated hitter. He's homered in both contests, potentially making a push for more consistent playing time. Since being recalled July 2, Fernandez has started at least two games in a row only six times.

