Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Two straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fernandez went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against the Cubs.
Fernandez got a rare opportunity to start in consecutive games, both of which have come at designated hitter. He's homered in both contests, potentially making a push for more consistent playing time. Since being recalled July 2, Fernandez has started at least two games in a row only six times.
