Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Almonte will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Chris Rusin (heel), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old Almonte owns a pristine 1.00 ERA across seven appearances (9.0 innings) for the big club this season, so he should be back in the majors once additional bullpen help is needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories