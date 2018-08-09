Rockies' Yency Almonte: Back in minors
Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.
Almonte will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Chris Rusin (heel), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old Almonte owns a pristine 1.00 ERA across seven appearances (9.0 innings) for the big club this season, so he should be back in the majors once additional bullpen help is needed.
