Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to serve as the 26th man for the Rockies' doubleheader Wednesday against the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Almonte will provide the Rockies with an extra long arm out of the bullpen for the twin bill before likely returning to Albuquerque on Thursday. Over 15.2 innings at the big-league level this season, Almonte has surrendered seven earned runs on 13 hits and seven walks.