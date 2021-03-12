Almonte pitched a perfect fourth inning while failing to strike out any batters in Thursday's spring loss to the Cubs.

Almonte made his second relief appearance of spring training Thursday and only required six pitches to retire the side in the fourth inning. Daniel Bard appears to be the favorite to earn save chances early in the season, but Almonte hopes to be in contention for late-game opportunities in 2021, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. "Any other baseball player would probably say the same thing -- you want to have that big role," Almonte said. "Whether you get it or not, you have to shoot for it. And that's something that I think I can handle." The right-hander has displayed confidence in his fastball, slider and changeup to begin the spring and has allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out one over two scoreless innings during his two relief appearances in Cactus League play.