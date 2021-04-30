site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Yency Almonte: Headed to injured list
Almonte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand contusion Thursday.
Almonte has contributed 8.2 innings out of the Rockies bullpen this season, though he accrued a 12.46 ERA and 2.31 WHIP in that span. Justin Lawrence was recalled in a corresponding move.
