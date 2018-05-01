Rockies' Yency Almonte: Healthy at Triple-A
Almonte is back in action with Triple-A Albuquerque after missing a little over two weeks with a nerve issue in his throwing elbow.
He logged one inning (giving up one run) on April 22, and then gave up three runs over five frames on April 29, returning to a starter's workload. Almonte would be slightly interesting if he were in a different organization, but his shaky command/control paired with a future home of Coors Field limits the intrigue in 2018, even if he gets a call later this season.
