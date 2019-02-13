Rockies' Yency Almonte: Moves to full-time relief role
Almonte is being considered a full-time reliever heading into the season, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Almonte spent time as both a starter and a reliever in the minors last season, producing a 5.56 ERA in 43 frames for Triple-A Albuquerque. However, he shined in the majors, allowing just three earned runs in 14.2 innings of work for a sparkling 1.84 ERA. His 3.00 FIP suggests he was a bit lucky, however, and there are other long relief options to compete against as well, including Chris Rusin, Harrison Musgrave and potentially even Chad Bettis, Antonio Senzatela or Jeff Hoffman if they aren't used in the rotation.
