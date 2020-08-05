Almonte picked up the save Tuesday against the Giants, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and allowing one hit. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

Almonte was called upon to relieve ace German Marquez with the tying run at the plate and one out in the eighth inning. He induced a double play to get out of the jam, and Colorado chose to leave him on the mound in the ninth to get three more outs and notch the save. The Rockies' closer situation is hazy with Wade Davis (shoulder) placed on the injured list Sunday, but Almonte doesn't figure to be in line for many more save opportunities. Jairo Diaz sat out Tuesday after registering saves in consecutive opportunities the previous two days, and he figures to be the primary closing option while Davis is out.