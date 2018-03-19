Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Almonte was in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, but a 7.82 ERA across 12.2 Cactus League innings prompted the Rockies to send him back to the minors for some more seasoning. The 23-year-old split time between the Isotopes and Double-A Hartford in 2017, posting a combined 2.91 ERA across 111.1 innings. He could make his major-league debut at some point in 2018 if he holds his own at Triple-A to open the year.