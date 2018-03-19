Rockies' Yency Almonte: Optioned to Triple-A
Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Almonte was in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, but a 7.82 ERA across 12.2 Cactus League innings prompted the Rockies to send him back to the minors for some more seasoning. The 23-year-old split time between the Isotopes and Double-A Hartford in 2017, posting a combined 2.91 ERA across 111.1 innings. He could make his major-league debut at some point in 2018 if he holds his own at Triple-A to open the year.
More News
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....