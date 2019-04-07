Almonte was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Almonte made 14 appearances out of the bullpen with the Rockies last season and pitched well with a 1.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 14.2 innings. The 24-year-old struck out the side in his lone appearance with Albuquerque this season.

