Almonte was optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Almonte appeared in each of the past two days for the Rockies after being called up earlier this week. During those contests, he allowed two runs (none earned) off one hit and one walk while striking out one across two innings of relief. Look for him to return to Colorado when the club needs a replenishment of bullpen arms.

