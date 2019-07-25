Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Almonte was called up to serve as the 26th man for the twin bill, but he didn't take the mound in either contest. The 25-year-old returns to Triple-A, where he has a 4.88 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB over 24 innings this season.

