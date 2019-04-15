Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Almonte tossed 1.2 scoreless frames in his last appearance Friday night against the Giants, but he'll head to Triple-A along with Yonathan Daza following this latest announcement. In corresponding moves, Drew Butera and Noel Cuevas were promoted to the big-league team.

