Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Almonte has been living out of a suitcase lately with three moves in four days. He was called up Thursday, sent down Saturday and brought right back up Sunday. This time, he'll be replacing Bryan Shaw, who hit the disabled list with a calf strain. Almonte appeared twice for the Rockies this season, allowing a pair of unearned runs over two innings.

