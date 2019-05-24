Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Since being called up May 4, Almonte hasn't surrendered a run over 6.2 innings of work out of the bullpen. He's struck out seven and walked four over that stretch. Despite the right-hander's success, the Rockies have sent him to the minor leagues and have recalled Jeff Hoffman in a corresponding move.

