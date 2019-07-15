Almonte will be called up as the 26th man forMonday's doubleheader against the Giants, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Almonte owns a strong 2.45 ERA in 11 innings for the Rockies this season, though his 8:6 K:BB suggests he hasn't pitched nearly that well. His ERA in 24 innings for Triple-A Albuquerque is a mediocre 4.88. He'll likely head back to the minors following the doubleheader.