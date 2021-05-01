Almonte (hand) will work on his mechanics while he's on the 10-day injured list, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Almonte has struggled out of the bullpen early in the season, and he's posted a 12.46 ERA and 2.31 WHIP in 8.2 innings. His right hand contusion is considered minor, but manager Bud Black said that the injury provided a convenient point to take Almonte out of action. Black said Friday that he isn't sure whether Almonte will be able to return after spending the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, and it appears as though his return timetable will depend on the progress he makes with his mechanics while he's sidelined.