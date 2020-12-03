Aybar was traded from the Red Sox to the Rockies on Thursday in exchange for infielder Christian Koss.

Even though Aybar was on Boston's 40-man roster in 2020, he wasn't included in the team's 60-man player pool during the abbreviated season. The 23-year-old hasn't pitched above the High-A level, but he posted a 4.61 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 56.2 innings across 44 relief appearances between the Low-A and High-A clubs in 2019. The southpaw should continue to serve as organizational depth with his new organization in 2021.