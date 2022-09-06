Daza (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Daza went 4-for-12 with an RBI and three runs over a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque and is now back on the active roster after missing nearly a month with a separated shoulder. The 28-year-old will start in left field and bat second Tuesday versus Milwaukee, but he may not reclaim the every-day role he had prior to the injury with rookies Sean Bouchard and Michael Toglia now in the mix for Colorado.
